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Watters' World - Biden’s not even telling us what’s going on. The…him or he can’t
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60 views • March 13, 2021
Take a few seconds to listen to what Bidden says in his first primetime: "I'm happy to take questions, if that's what I'm supposed to do Nancy... whatever you want me to do."
Who's the president? Biden’s not telling us what’s going on because they either won’t let him or he can’t. Conspiracy theory, right? Take a few seconds to know what's happening in our country
Who's the president? Biden’s not telling us what’s going on because they either won’t let him or he can’t. Conspiracy theory, right? Take a few seconds to know what's happening in our country
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