No knead EASIEST Sourdough bread EVER!!!

Making homemade sourdough bread doesn’t have to be complicated, time-consuming, or expensive. In fact, I’m about to show you how to make the easiest, beginner-friendly sourdough loaf ever—and it only takes about 10 minutes of actual hands-on work, costing you roughly $1.20! No preservatives, no kneading, and no hassle. Trust me, if I can do it, so can you.





https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/sourdough-bread





In this video, I’ll walk you through the simple steps to create a beautiful sourdough loaf using just a few easy ingredients. The magic happens with an active starter (check out my other videos for tips on how to make one), some flour, water, salt, and a little patience. After mixing everything together in a bowl and letting it sit for a few hours to rise, you’ll end up with a perfect dough ball that’s ready to bake.





The best part? You don’t have to knead for hours! I’ll show you how to mix the dough with a spoon (or knife) until it comes together—then just let it rise, rest, and bake. You don’t even need a fancy mixer or proofing basket! After baking in the oven for about an hour at 425°F, your gorgeous loaf will be golden, soft, and ready to slice into.





This simple recipe works with only shelf-stable ingredients, meaning it’s perfect for anyone looking to save time, money, and reduce their dependency on the refrigerator. Plus, the results are totally worth it—this loaf is perfect for grilled cheese, French toast, or just enjoying with some butter.

If you want more budget-friendly recipes like this, check out my website at LoadedPotato.org. I have tons of easy recipes, meal plans, and grocery lists to help you hack your kitchen and make delicious meals using only pantry ingredients. Follow me for more, and happy baking!





https://loadedpotato.org





Be sure to visit LoadedPotato.org for more delicious, easy, and budget-friendly recipes like this one, all using only shelf-stable and canned foods. Whether you're looking for quick dinner ideas or ways to save money on groceries, my website has everything you need to make mealtime easier and more affordable. Check it out for meal plans, grocery lists, and so much more to help you reduce your dependency on fresh ingredients!

I’ll be posting twice a day, cheap meals, product reviews, cooking videos, and how to use Loaded Potato to solve all your dinner problems. Most of my meals can be ready in 5-10 min and cost $1-2 a person. Feed your family homemade healthy protein and veggie filled meals but never thaw meat or slice and dice veggies again.









#10minsourdough #beginnerssourdough #easiestsourdoughbread #nokneadsourdough #lazysourdough #easysourdough #mealplanning #cannedfood #shelfstable #quickdinnerideas #cheapdinnerideas#pantrymeal #easymeals #grocerycalculator #mealplanner #ihatecooking #cookingsucks #healthymeals #sickofdinner









----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

X : https://twitter.com/eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------



