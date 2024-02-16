A Crucial Prophetic Insight: The Trump Kill Switch, a Bait and Switch, Indictments and the Nation

Join Amanda as she dives into the latest political developments including President Trump’s choice for the next chair of the RNC as well as the recent impeachment of Mayorkas. Amanda revisits Words from the Lord that issue warnings to leadership in Washington D.C., prophesying a fall from a high seat and a bait-and-switch scenario as well as Trump's comparison to the Book of Esther. The Words also reveal revelations about Republican leadership priorities, which news articles confirm, as well as a turning of indictments and consequences for those who sought self-glorification and elevation. Tune in Feb. 15 at 5pm ET.

