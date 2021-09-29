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General Flynn Fireside Chat 3 | Local Action Creates National Impact + Inflation Rate Hits 5.3%?!
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General Flynn Fireside Chat 3 - Local Action Has National Impact + The Inflation Rate Just Hit 5.3%?! + Clay Survives Epic Food Poisoning
General Flynn shares why YOUR local action has a national impact while celebrating the lives of the 13 soldiers killed in Afghanistan. General Flynn also shares about the importance of exposing medical fraud, election fraud, financial fraud, and why we must never stop rallying together and fighting back against “The Great Reset.”
Special thanks to OneAmerica News | Success story followup from the ReAwaken America Tour in Colorado Springs:
Heroes Never Forgotten. Celebrating the 13 Soldiers Killed in Afghanistan and Their Families.
Donate & Support the Families of Those Killed In Afghanistan
https://www.americasfuture.net/
Why we must fight back against medical fraud
Why we must fight back against election fraud
Why we must fight back against financial fraud (What Happens When You Pour More Water Into the Currency Kool-Aid?)
Why we must never stop rallying together and fighting back against “The Great Reset”
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
Only Overflow Tickets Remain for San Antonio, TX
712 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Show Notes - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1FsZsMYrF6K2rZg_KuIAS_cavCWjVkAs-hNHYRjqjYoI/edit?usp=sharing
Podcast Audio -
Action Items:
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com - Dr Stella Immanuel
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com - Dr. Bryan Ardis
Learn how to protect your wealth against inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
History: John Winthrop (January 12, 1587/88[1] – March 26, 1649) was an English Puritan lawyer and one of the leading figures in founding the Massachusetts Bay Colony, the second major settlement in New England following Plymouth Colony. Winthrop led the first large wave of colonists from England in 1630 and served as governor for 12 of the colony's first 20 years. His writings and vision of the colony as a Puritan "city upon a hill" dominated New England colonial development, influencing the governments and religions of neighboring colonies.
General Flynn shares why YOUR local action has a national impact while celebrating the lives of the 13 soldiers killed in Afghanistan. General Flynn also shares about the importance of exposing medical fraud, election fraud, financial fraud, and why we must never stop rallying together and fighting back against “The Great Reset.”
Special thanks to OneAmerica News | Success story followup from the ReAwaken America Tour in Colorado Springs:
Heroes Never Forgotten. Celebrating the 13 Soldiers Killed in Afghanistan and Their Families.
Donate & Support the Families of Those Killed In Afghanistan
https://www.americasfuture.net/
Why we must fight back against medical fraud
Why we must fight back against election fraud
Why we must fight back against financial fraud (What Happens When You Pour More Water Into the Currency Kool-Aid?)
Why we must never stop rallying together and fighting back against “The Great Reset”
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
Only Overflow Tickets Remain for San Antonio, TX
712 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Show Notes - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1FsZsMYrF6K2rZg_KuIAS_cavCWjVkAs-hNHYRjqjYoI/edit?usp=sharing
Podcast Audio -
Action Items:
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com - Dr Stella Immanuel
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com - Dr. Bryan Ardis
Learn how to protect your wealth against inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
History: John Winthrop (January 12, 1587/88[1] – March 26, 1649) was an English Puritan lawyer and one of the leading figures in founding the Massachusetts Bay Colony, the second major settlement in New England following Plymouth Colony. Winthrop led the first large wave of colonists from England in 1630 and served as governor for 12 of the colony's first 20 years. His writings and vision of the colony as a Puritan "city upon a hill" dominated New England colonial development, influencing the governments and religions of neighboring colonies.
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