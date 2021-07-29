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The Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction: Nanotechnology in the Vaccine and Why - Here's the Proof [27.07.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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194 views • July 29, 2021
Nanotechnology Graphene: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nanotechnology+graphene&;t=h_&ia=web
Nanotechnology in the vaccine: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nanotechnology+in+the+vaccine&;t=h_&ia=web
Nanotechnology and 5G: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nanotechnology+and+5G&;t=h_&ia=web
First city with 5g: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=first+city+with+5g&;t=h_&ia=web
Nicholson1968 Transhumanisme https://duckduckgo.com/?q=nicholson1968&;t=h_&ia=web

Original title: 'Engines of Destruction...' (The 'animal trials' for the great graphene nanowire revolution...)
July 27th, 2021 - 2,168 views
the Truth is stranger than fiction...
https://odysee.com/@thetruthisstrangerthanfiction:3/engines-of-destruction:0

https://www.thenewatlantis.com/publications/the-nanotechnology-revolution

Biotechnoogy/Nanotechnology - Andrew Hessel - SingularityU Germany Summit 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZfUJuSmBAs

Ray Kurzweil interviews the Father of Nanotechnoogy Eric Drexler -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8fwmXRVOLMs

https://www.harvardmagazine.com/2011/01/virus-sized-transistors

https://www.harvardmagazine.com/2001/11/liquid-computing.html

3D Interconnected Graphene–Carbon Nanotube Web to Study Glioma Infiltration in Cortex-Like Networks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEtqMwAY2AA

How Nanotechnology Can Change Your Life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGjCOJqINPA

https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO2&;Sect2=HITOFF&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsearch-adv.htm&r=0&p=1&f=S&l=50&Query=in%2Flieber-charles-%24&d=PTXT

https://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO2&;Sect2=HITOFF&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsearch-adv.htm&r=4&p=1&f=G&l=50&d=PTXT&S1=lieber-charles-$.INNM.&OS=in/lieber-charles-$&RS=IN/lieber-charles-$

Source:
Making modern "miracles", from molecules, for man.... (Trailer)
4,009 views Jul 27, 2021
the Truth is stranger than fiction...
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gl23J1WFURU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2aFQcGgRoVuEWfx2AM0H-A
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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