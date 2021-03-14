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CHINA Wuhan 武漢市 - (Province Hubei 十堰市) ~ 우한시~ Ухань ~
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108 views • March 14, 2021
CHINA Wuhan 武漢市 - (Province Hubei 十堰市) ~ 우한시~ Ухань ~ , TO , untherstand WHY , WUMAN , is now not the Capital , BUT , PEKING ( Begin) 1926 , please see Wikipedia , the Sino-Japanese-War , REF : MY WEBSITE http://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956 , Tags : china,wuhan,peking,wikipedia,la chine,japan,nihon,nippon, PLEASE , GREAT LEADERS OF THE WORLD , we can all do better on the leval of polution , https://sites.google.com/view/saveusnow-save-us-now/homepage , EXTRA Link : https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/history-ru , LATER more : https://sites.google.com/view/eu-website/homepage , EXTRA info https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/7/james-mccawley-s-interview-about-hangul , THANK YOU ALL for making a presentaion FROM YOUR CIVILISATION , PLEASE READ First the read-first LINK [ ( -
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