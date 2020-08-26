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Many will come in My name and will mislead many.
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6 views • August 26, 2020
When His disciples asked Him what will be the sign of His second coming at the end of the age, the Lord Jesus answered, "See to it that no one misleads you, for many will come in My name saying, 'I am the Christ, and will mislead many.'" (Matthew 24:3-5)
Of all the things He could have said, the rise of false prophets was His number one concern, His number one warning, and He was specifically speaking about our generation, those living when He returns.
Of all the things He could have said, the rise of false prophets was His number one concern, His number one warning, and He was specifically speaking about our generation, those living when He returns.
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