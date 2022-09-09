Insomniacs, Here Is How I am Achieving Sleep

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After 25 years of severe insomnia, I am starting to get some sleep. I share, what has caused my sleep issues, as well as what nutraceuticals I have combined to get the results I've gotten.
ProThrivers Wellness Sleep 60 caps: https://synergisticuniverse.com/prothrivers-wellness-sleep-60-vegcaps.html
MagSRT: https://synergisticuniverse.com/magsrt-240-tabs.html
Melatonin IR/XR: https://synergisticuniverse.com/melatonin-ir-xr.html
6500mg Full Spectrum CBD/CBG: https://synergisticuniverse.com/allure-health-full-spectrum-cbd-cbg-oil-2oz.html
Synergy One: https://synergisticuniverse.com/synergy-one