Insomniacs, Here Is How I am Achieving Sleep
Merkaba22
Published 2 months ago |

After 25 years of severe insomnia, I am starting to get some sleep. I share, what has caused my sleep issues, as well as what nutraceuticals I have combined to get the results I've gotten.

ProThrivers Wellness Sleep 60 caps: https://synergisticuniverse.com/prothrivers-wellness-sleep-60-vegcaps.html

MagSRT: https://synergisticuniverse.com/magsrt-240-tabs.html

Melatonin IR/XR: https://synergisticuniverse.com/melatonin-ir-xr.html

6500mg Full Spectrum CBD/CBG: https://synergisticuniverse.com/allure-health-full-spectrum-cbd-cbg-oil-2oz.html

Synergy One: https://synergisticuniverse.com/synergy-one







