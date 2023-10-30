Heart Vortex: Vacuum-Suction Into the Left Ventricle. 3 Minute InfoTalk. Dr. Tom Cowan

"The heart is like a hydraulic ram....It's a perfectly structured system as long as you understand the suction effect. So, the blood comes in [to the heart] expands the [flexible] wall, opens the gate, and then there is a passive contraction [negative pressure or suction-vacuum] of the left ventricle around the outflowing blood with NO energy required." ~ Dr. Tom Cowan
Understanding Heart Function. The Amazing Human Heart. Heart function works differently than we think. The heart is an energy vortex that amplifies e/m structured water (4th phase gel state water) and electric charge differentials.
FULL VIDEO The Heart Is Not A Pump, Dr Tom Cowan.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/46b6343f-16b3-4f3a-9914-a0c39f6c47eb
YouTube: https://youtu.be/SKyJtZ6Inlo
BOOK: Human Heart, Cosmic Heart. Thomas Cowan MD
The Heart is an Electromagnetic ENERGY VORTEX.
https://drtomcowan.com/products/human-heart-cosmic-heart/
Tom S. Cowan, M.D.
DrTomCowan.com, graduated Summa Cum Laud 1977 from Duke University in biology. Dr Cowan has a medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in 1984 with a residency in Family Practice at Johnson City Hospital in Johnson City, New York and practiced as both an emergency medicine and general medicine physician.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.