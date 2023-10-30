Heart Vortex: Vacuum-Suction Into the Left Ventricle. 3 Minute InfoTalk. Dr. Tom Cowan

"The heart is like a hydraulic ram....It's a perfectly structured system as long as you understand the suction effect. So, the blood comes in [to the heart] expands the [flexible] wall, opens the gate, and then there is a passive contraction [negative pressure or suction-vacuum] of the left ventricle around the outflowing blood with NO energy required." ~ Dr. Tom Cowan

Understanding Heart Function. The Amazing Human Heart. Heart function works differently than we think. The heart is an energy vortex that amplifies e/m structured water (4th phase gel state water) and electric charge differentials.

FULL VIDEO The Heart Is Not A Pump, Dr Tom Cowan.

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/46b6343f-16b3-4f3a-9914-a0c39f6c47eb

YouTube: https://youtu.be/SKyJtZ6Inlo

BOOK: Human Heart, Cosmic Heart. Thomas Cowan MD

The Heart is an Electromagnetic ENERGY VORTEX.

https://drtomcowan.com/products/human-heart-cosmic-heart/

Tom S. Cowan, M.D.

DrTomCowan.com, graduated Summa Cum Laud 1977 from Duke University in biology. Dr Cowan has a medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in 1984 with a residency in Family Practice at Johnson City Hospital in Johnson City, New York and practiced as both an emergency medicine and general medicine physician.







