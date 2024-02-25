The Truth Behind the Israel Hamas War: Israel's War for the Holy Temple

Posted 20February2024 Jerusalem Lights - Rabbi Chaim Richman "The Truth Behind the Israel Hamas War":

Why does God command Israel to build a temple 'for Him'? Does He need a home on this earth? Does He need anything from us? To understand the vast secret of the Holy Temple is to understand the true significance of what Israel's Gaza War is all about and what is at stake...not only for the nation of Israel, but for the entire world.

Full Video: Parashat Teruma 5784 : Israel's War for the Holy Temple

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XuDuVMJBlvs&t=0s



