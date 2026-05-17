FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 64:6-12 Pt 2 of 2, 20260516

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my EL ELYON, The MOST HIGH YAHWEH in Genesis 14:18-20! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your perfect love, abundant grace, and infinite mercy upon me! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross.





Oh our ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH, 6 but we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags; and we all do fade as a leaf; and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away.





7 And there is none that calleth upon Thy Name, that stirreth up himself or herself to take hold of Thee: for Thou hast hid Thy face from us, and hast consumed us, because of our iniquities.