‘We should not mandate harm,’ COVID vax generates ‘cardiotoxin,’ Pediatric Cardiologist

2.4% of adolescent boys who received the Pfizer shot, “demonstrated myocardial injury,” and of such injured, a Lancet study showed that after 90 days, 53.6% of them (81 out of 151) still had heart damage associated with sudden cardiac death. Dr. Kirk Milhoan, Trained Pediatric Cardiologist.
From U.S. Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable on COVID-19 Vaccines:
For the full 3-hour video, visit: https://rumble.com/v1ze4d0-covid-19-vaccines-what-they-are-how-they-work-and-possible-causes-of-injuri.html
