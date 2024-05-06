BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And We Know 6.5.2024 A week to remember, Huge donations, Many COMMS for all, Fauci trouble, 9/11 Exposure coming. Pray!
11 months ago

LT of And We Know


June 5, 2024


This week has been filled with major comms from the intel board and the excitement is up on many levels as the UFC crowds show Trump support, many liberals donating and moving to support him, Fauci show is alive and well and the 911 issue seems to be brewing in the background as the one issue that will send the prior fake presidents running for cover. Here we go.


“You’re losing the election. You’re a failed president. You’re too old. Too senile. And quite frankly, too dumb to be the leader of this country!” https://x.com/TONYxTWO/status/1798194118880870409


🦅🇺🇸DAN SCAVINO CRUMBS🇺🇸🦅https://t.me/GrasshopperChannel/9300


TRUMP DROPPING DOITQ STEPHAN MILLER https://t.me/GrasshopperChannel/9296


"You belong in prison . . . DR. FAUCI!" https://x.com/MaxEvansUMP/status/1797696187333505466


Tucker questions the building seven 9/11 collapse again. He just brought up the Building Seven BBC media report where they reported that it fell 26 minutes before it actually happened https://t.me/PepeMatter/19652


Wow. Tucker just said that insiders insinuated to him that in many cases the "aliens" are more than likely Nephilim alluded to in Genesis 6 and every ancient religion. Genesis 6 refers to a spiritual union between angels and humankind that created giants. https://t.me/PepeMatter/19650


President Trump commits to finding the 85,000 plus missing migrant children — most who have been sex trafficked — that Trafficker-in-Chief Joe Biden has lost. https://x.com/LizCrokin/status/1797370342328967314


MASSIVE - The truth is coming out Japan https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1797222625653195181


A censored Doctor during the pandemic confronts Fauci after being proven right about the vaccinations, the masks, and social distancing. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/61472

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4zrdte-6.5.24-a-week-to-remember-huge-donations-many-comms-for-all-fauci-trouble-9.html

trumppresidentdeep statechristian911ufcfaucidonationsprayfake presidentscommsltand we knowexposing evilweek to remember
