BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Donald J Trump (August 2022) "We Are A Nation In Decline".... But.... "The Best Is Yet To Come"
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
777 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
588 views • August 10, 2022

President Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida was raided by the FBI on August 8th, 2022 and they were looking for classified documents taken from the White House as it has been claimed. The FBI were not looking for any classified documents, this is a cover story for what they were really looking for according to a report from New California.

Apparently the FBI were sent by either Nancy Pelosi or Joe Biden or possibly Barack Obama or other politicians or any one or a combination of corrupt politicians. What they are apparently looking for are documents and files that the Dominion Elections and the Tides Foundation in Toronto Canada left behind when they all left in a haste after people began to find out about the 2020 election fraud. These documents and files include bank registers and list millions of dollars paid to politicians that were hired by Dominion and Tides to influence the 2020 election against Trump. Many high profile politicians on the list are from California. Donald Trump has all these documents and files which reveal the corruption of the 2020 election. So for this and perhaps other criminal evidence is what the FBI is really after so that they can confiscate the evidence against the election fraud and the politicians involved with the corruption and any other crimes. The FBI of course did not find what they really wanted. Hopefully they do not try to plant evidence against President Trump as some suspect they may try to do.

To stay up to date on developing news on this and other important news follow New California news by listening at the link below.

https://bit.ly/aenn-news

Listen "Live" M-F 6am-9am or watch the recorded show later before it expires off the channel.

Keywords
californiacorruptionelectionfbideep statecommunismnancy pelosimitch mcconnellchinadonald trumpgovernment2020bidennazievidencefraudcrimesmachinesgavin newsomstasidiebolddominionballotsraidsvoter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy