Donald J Trump (August 2022) "We Are A Nation In Decline".... But.... "The Best Is Yet To Come"

President Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida was raided by the FBI on August 8th, 2022 and they were looking for classified documents taken from the White House as it has been claimed. The FBI were not looking for any classified documents, this is a cover story for what they were really looking for according to a report from New California.

Apparently the FBI were sent by either Nancy Pelosi or Joe Biden or possibly Barack Obama or other politicians or any one or a combination of corrupt politicians. What they are apparently looking for are documents and files that the Dominion Elections and the Tides Foundation in Toronto Canada left behind when they all left in a haste after people began to find out about the 2020 election fraud. These documents and files include bank registers and list millions of dollars paid to politicians that were hired by Dominion and Tides to influence the 2020 election against Trump. Many high profile politicians on the list are from California. Donald Trump has all these documents and files which reveal the corruption of the 2020 election. So for this and perhaps other criminal evidence is what the FBI is really after so that they can confiscate the evidence against the election fraud and the politicians involved with the corruption and any other crimes. The FBI of course did not find what they really wanted. Hopefully they do not try to plant evidence against President Trump as some suspect they may try to do.

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