Satan's Nazi witch Orsic opened portals to ethnic-cleansing ideology's Aryan Pleiadian fallen angels

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2022). Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and his Illuminati NWO Shambhala fallen angel devils' “Black Sun” Nazi Vril witch Maria Orsic opened up wormhole portals using black magick to bring into earth Satan Lucifer's "human extermination COVID ethnic-cleansing Nazi eugenics" ideology's Aryan 12th planet and Aldebaran Pleiadian fallen angel fake aliens. The Aldobrandini black nobility family are Aldebaran Pleiadian fallen angel fake aliens incarnate avatars in Italian-looking fake human bodies. They intermarried with a lot of the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar black nobility families. Their descendants are fallen angel fake alien spirits or chimera fake alien spirits. Their “Black Sun” black nobility families manage all the governments and militaries and corporations and banking systems and some of the Rothschild reptilian families and media and churches and the Vatican and schools and Satanist groups and mafia and wars and everything else on earth for Satan Lucifer. Their future COVID 4th microneedle patch digital currency QFS Luciferase tattoo digital ID may be the “Mark of the Beast.” These Pleiadian fallen angels commute between the Venusian fallen angels on Venus (higher dimensional cities) and Sanat Kumara (Satan Lucifer) and the Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils’ headquarter Shambhala above Tibet using their spaceships. Ashtar Command is their fallen angel’s Shambhala hell’s Air Force. They manufactured all these reptilian hybrid Satanist pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch globalist elite feminist politicians and Hollywood celebrities and military leaders and corporate executives and court judges and popes and royal families Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” “mass lesbian rape” LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual “gay mafia elite” people. From a criminal investigative deduction, they seem to be reptilian fallen angels of Satan Lucifer, because the Pleiadian fallen angel fake alien android body avatar Heather Shaw of the Shaw nobility (aka Vanessa Kirby) has a fallen angel avatar sister Janet Shaw (aka Taylor Swift) and her eyes have the shapeshifting reptilian eyes. They and the Ashtar fallen angel fake aliens disguise as handsome Aryan Caucasian humans, but their true appearance is said to be hideous. They drink human children DNA adrenochrome blood to shapeshift into human forms or wear hybrid human avatar bodies or super advanced android bodies. When the tall white fake aliens fallen angel devils and Abrasax fallen angel avatar globalist elite world rulers send me blasphemous messages against God and his holy angels, they are always supporting and defending the Dracos as good creatures and just doing what they do, but they do not mention anything about the Dracos eating and raping and experimenting and torturing millions of children every year, so from a criminal investigative deduction, these human-looking handsome “fake benevolent ascended masters & fake aliens” fallen angel devils are actually human-eating reptilian fallen angels of Satan Lucifer’s hierarchy. That would make sense from a criminal investigative deduction why they ordered the Dracos to attack the Lyrans and humanoid fallen angels to try to eugenics exterminate them from the universe. The question is, why are all of Satan Lucifer’s fake religious systems’ “ordained & allowed & trained” pastors, who they do not attack or kick out of the churches, silent about all of this and hiding it from the church donators? This is not normal.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine