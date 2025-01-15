Mass Demolition of the US Continues As Los Angeles Destroyed to Bring in SmartLA 15 Minute City While Americans Still Sleep

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you had some unidentified drone action and intense chemical fog in your area and they have plans to make it into a smart city and they just cancelled your fire insurance… well… good luck!
Trustpilot Reviews: https://www.trustpilot.com/review/www.dollarvigilante.com
Anarchapulco: https://anarchapulco.com
TZLA: https://tzla.club
Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro vid: https://x.com/LizCrokin/status/1877981216357388795
Trustpilot Reviews: https://www.trustpilot.com/review/www.dollarvigilante.com
Anarchapulco: https://anarchapulco.com
TZLA: https://tzla.club