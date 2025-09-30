Lavrov said the possible delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine is far from a done deal.

He noted that even if these missiles appear in Ukraine, they won’t change the situation on the battlefield.

Lavrov added he would be surprised if the U.S. truly considers Ukraine a responsible state capable of handling Tomahawk missiles.

🐻 I mean… let’s be honest — it would be the Americans pulling the trigger. But sure, if we’re still pretending the Trump administration is “friendly,” then ok.

Adding, more from Lavrov:

Most of the list of 339 children allegedly taken out of Russia, handed over by the Ukrainian side in Istanbul, turned out to be either adults or outside the territory of the Russian Federation, Lavrov stated.