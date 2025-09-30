BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lavrov said the possible delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine is far from a done deal
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • 22 hours ago

Lavrov said the possible delivery of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine is far from a done deal.

He noted that even if these missiles appear in Ukraine, they won’t change the situation on the battlefield.

Lavrov added he would be surprised if the U.S. truly considers Ukraine a responsible state capable of handling Tomahawk missiles.

🐻 I mean… let’s be honest — it would be the Americans pulling the trigger. But sure, if we’re still pretending the Trump administration is “friendly,” then ok.

Adding, more from Lavrov:

Most of the list of 339 children allegedly taken out of Russia, handed over by the Ukrainian side in Istanbul, turned out to be either adults or outside the territory of the Russian Federation, Lavrov stated.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy