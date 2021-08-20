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Reverse Transcription: A 2021 update in the context of Deutenomics
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240 views • August 20, 2021
A conversation with Judy A. Mikovits, PhD and Petra Davelaar, ND
Dr. Judy A. Mikovits is a research scientist. In her 35-year quest to understand and treat chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development.
Dr. Mikovits has published more than 50 peer-reviewed articles, many in the world’s top medical journals and she has been profiled in Discover magazine as well as the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.
Her pioneering work during her 20-year career at the National Cancer Institute includes the discovery of the modulation of DNA methylation machinery by human retro viral infection and the development of the concept of inflammatory cytokines and chemokine signatures of infection and disease. Judy devoted a full chapter to explain the role of Deutenomics in viral and cancer diseases as a potential solution in her New York Times Bestseller book “The plague of corruption”.
References:
Chandramouly G, Zhao J, McDevitt S, Rusanov T, Hoang T, Borisonnik N, Treddinick T, Lopezcolorado FW, Kent T, Siddique LA, Mallon J, Huhn J, Shoda Z, Kashkina E, Brambati A, Stark JM, Chen XS, Pomerantz RT. Polθ reverse transcribes RNA and promotes RNA-templated DNA repair. Sci Adv. 2021 Jun 11;7(24):eabf1771. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.abf1771. PMID: 34117057; PMCID: PMC8195485.
Boros, LG., et al. To stabilize or not to stabilize RNA - that is still the question. eLetters Re: Chandramouly, G., et al. Polθ reverse transcribes RNA and promotes RNA-templated DNA repair. Sci Adv. 2021 Jun 11; 7(24): eabf1771. https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/7/24/eabf1771/tab-e-letters
C. Castro, E. Smidansky, K. R. Maksimchuk, J. J. Arnold, V. S. Korneeva, M. Götte, W. Konigsberg, C. E. Cameron. Two proton transfers in the transition state for nucleotidyl transfer catalyzed by RNA- and DNA-dependent RNA and DNA polymerases. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U S A. (2007) 104, 4267-72. doi: 10.1073/pnas.0608952104
Dr. Judy A. Mikovits is a research scientist. In her 35-year quest to understand and treat chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development.
Dr. Mikovits has published more than 50 peer-reviewed articles, many in the world’s top medical journals and she has been profiled in Discover magazine as well as the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.
Her pioneering work during her 20-year career at the National Cancer Institute includes the discovery of the modulation of DNA methylation machinery by human retro viral infection and the development of the concept of inflammatory cytokines and chemokine signatures of infection and disease. Judy devoted a full chapter to explain the role of Deutenomics in viral and cancer diseases as a potential solution in her New York Times Bestseller book “The plague of corruption”.
References:
Chandramouly G, Zhao J, McDevitt S, Rusanov T, Hoang T, Borisonnik N, Treddinick T, Lopezcolorado FW, Kent T, Siddique LA, Mallon J, Huhn J, Shoda Z, Kashkina E, Brambati A, Stark JM, Chen XS, Pomerantz RT. Polθ reverse transcribes RNA and promotes RNA-templated DNA repair. Sci Adv. 2021 Jun 11;7(24):eabf1771. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.abf1771. PMID: 34117057; PMCID: PMC8195485.
Boros, LG., et al. To stabilize or not to stabilize RNA - that is still the question. eLetters Re: Chandramouly, G., et al. Polθ reverse transcribes RNA and promotes RNA-templated DNA repair. Sci Adv. 2021 Jun 11; 7(24): eabf1771. https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/7/24/eabf1771/tab-e-letters
C. Castro, E. Smidansky, K. R. Maksimchuk, J. J. Arnold, V. S. Korneeva, M. Götte, W. Konigsberg, C. E. Cameron. Two proton transfers in the transition state for nucleotidyl transfer catalyzed by RNA- and DNA-dependent RNA and DNA polymerases. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U S A. (2007) 104, 4267-72. doi: 10.1073/pnas.0608952104
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