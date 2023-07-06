Create New Account
'To be deprived of a bank account is to be the victim of social murder' | Neil Oliver
Neil Oliver reacts to Nigel Farage having his bank account closed ‘without explanation’.

#nigelfarage #banking #uknews #money

Keywords
neil olivergbn newslatest monologue

