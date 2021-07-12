The Demise of the American Economy

The debate to raise the debt ceiling for the United States has increased in crescendo since the beginning of this year and came to a boil during the month of July. Barack Obama has repeatedly warned the American people that the United States would go into default and all kind of problems would arise if the debt ceiling was not raised by August 2, 2011.

He painted a dark picture where Social Security checks would not be sent out, the military would not get paid and Obama told the American people to write, call, e-mail and tweet members of Congress and put pressure on them to pass a bill that would raise the debt ceiling. What Obama didn’t tell the American people is that this crisis is man-made with a purpose.

I have been doing an in-depth study of the American economy since the beginning of the Civil War in 1861 and found a common denominator of European and American Jewish bankers out of New York and London. These banking houses manipulated the American economy by giving loans at high interest rates, and then when it suited them, called in the loans and stopping lending money. The result was a financial hardship for the people living during these years.

When Abraham Lincoln went to the bankers in New York to procure loans to finance the war against the South, he was told that the interest rates would be between 25-35%. Lincoln rejected these high interest loans and asked his cabinet if they could raise the money themselves. He was told that Congress had the right to issue money and that is how the Lincoln Greenbacks came into being. After the Lincoln’s assassination, the bankers forced President Johnson to call in the Greenbacks and burn them.

The result was catastrophic for the American economy and at the same time the bankers refused most loans that business owners needed. There were a number of panics at the stock exchange in New York up to 1913 and tens of thousands of businesses went under and millions of Americans were unable to find work. All this pressure from the bankers was done to force the American political leadership to accept a central bank that was run by the bankers. In December 1913, one day before Christmas, the infamous Federal Reserve Act was passed and signed by President Wilson.

The Federal Reserve System is a private banking corporation that consists of twelve branches. The chairman of this private corporation is appointed by the president of the United States and confirmed by the Senate. Once he is confirmed, the United States government has no power over him. The chairman and his board of directors set all interest rates in the U.S. and only they have the right to issue money. As Federal Reserve Notes are issued and turned over to the U.S. Treasury, interest is paid on this money to the Federal Reserve Banks.

Very few Americans have understood this grand theft from the American people in that we no longer can issue our own money. The bankers themselves are controlled by the Jewish World Government and the breakout of World War I in 1914 had its purpose of crushing Russia and the Ottoman Empire. All the bankers made an enormous profit on this war. At the same time World Government agents fomented a rebellion in Germany and the German Empire was destroyed and replaced with a very weak republic.

This opened the door for Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party to take over Germany in 1932. The goal of the Jewish Zionists since 200 B.C. has been to establish a political state of Israel. It took World War II to fulfill this dream and the State of Israel was created in 1948. A strong Christian church in the United States has hindered the World Government from taking over our nation but now the American churches are in shambles and most of the mega pastors and television evangelists have been bought and are in bed with the World Government.

Read the Rest here: https://www.eaec.org/desk/07-31-2011.htm

An article of interest: https://www.eaec.org/newsletters/2006/NL2006Sep-Oct1.htm

From the Desk of John Torell July 31, 2011

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