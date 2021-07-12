BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Demise of the American Economy
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
132 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
81 views • July 12, 2021

The debate to raise the debt ceiling for the United States has increased in crescendo since the beginning of this year and came to a boil during the month of July. Barack Obama has repeatedly warned the American people that the United States would go into default and all kind of problems would arise if the debt ceiling was not raised by August 2, 2011.

He painted a dark picture where Social Security checks would not be sent out, the military would not get paid and Obama told the American people to write, call, e-mail and tweet members of Congress and put pressure on them to pass a bill that would raise the debt ceiling. What Obama didn’t tell the American people is that this crisis is man-made with a purpose.

I have been doing an in-depth study of the American economy since the beginning of the Civil War in 1861 and found a common denominator of European and American Jewish bankers out of New York and London. These banking houses manipulated the American economy by giving loans at high interest rates, and then when it suited them, called in the loans and stopping lending money. The result was a financial hardship for the people living during these years.

When Abraham Lincoln went to the bankers in New York to procure loans to finance the war against the South, he was told that the interest rates would be between 25-35%. Lincoln rejected these high interest loans and asked his cabinet if they could raise the money themselves. He was told that Congress had the right to issue money and that is how the Lincoln Greenbacks came into being. After the Lincoln’s assassination, the bankers forced President Johnson to call in the Greenbacks and burn them.

The result was catastrophic for the American economy and at the same time the bankers refused most loans that business owners needed. There were a number of panics at the stock exchange in New York up to 1913 and tens of thousands of businesses went under and millions of Americans were unable to find work. All this pressure from the bankers was done to force the American political leadership to accept a central bank that was run by the bankers. In December 1913, one day before Christmas, the infamous Federal Reserve Act was passed and signed by President Wilson.

The Federal Reserve System is a private banking corporation that consists of twelve branches. The chairman of this private corporation is appointed by the president of the United States and confirmed by the Senate. Once he is confirmed, the United States government has no power over him. The chairman and his board of directors set all interest rates in the U.S. and only they have the right to issue money. As Federal Reserve Notes are issued and turned over to the U.S. Treasury, interest is paid on this money to the Federal Reserve Banks.

Very few Americans have understood this grand theft from the American people in that we no longer can issue our own money. The bankers themselves are controlled by the Jewish World Government and the breakout of World War I in 1914 had its purpose of crushing Russia and the Ottoman Empire. All the bankers made an enormous profit on this war. At the same time World Government agents fomented a rebellion in Germany and the German Empire was destroyed and replaced with a very weak republic.

This opened the door for Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party to take over Germany in 1932. The goal of the Jewish Zionists since 200 B.C. has been to establish a political state of Israel. It took World War II to fulfill this dream and the State of Israel was created in 1948. A strong Christian church in the United States has hindered the World Government from taking over our nation but now the American churches are in shambles and most of the mega pastors and television evangelists have been bought and are in bed with the World Government.

Read the Rest here: https://www.eaec.org/desk/07-31-2011.htm

An article of interest:  https://www.eaec.org/newsletters/2006/NL2006Sep-Oct1.htm

From the Desk of John Torell July 31, 2011

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
debteconomic collapsefederal reserve systemworld governmentgreenbacksdebt ceiling
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Rare Earth Push Faces Processing Bottleneck as China Dominance Persists, Analysts Say

U.S. Rare Earth Push Faces Processing Bottleneck as China Dominance Persists, Analysts Say

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
The Real Cost of Oil: How War and Deception Are Fueling a Global Energy Crisis

The Real Cost of Oil: How War and Deception Are Fueling a Global Energy Crisis

Mike Adams
Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Mike Adams
Wholesale Food Costs Are Skyrocketing &#8230; and 2027 Will Be the Worst Food Crisis of Our Lifetime

Wholesale Food Costs Are Skyrocketing … and 2027 Will Be the Worst Food Crisis of Our Lifetime

Mike Adams
Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy