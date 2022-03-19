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Words From The Lord: "144k, I Saw The Rapture Of The First Fruits!" - "I Will Shake The Heavens & The Earth" - "Words Of God's Judgement" - "Heard Warning About A Train" - April Fools...Nisan 1?
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263 views • March 19, 2022
Rapture of the Firstfruits and a message from Our FATHER #144 #revelation #barley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCsvdE99V0g
I will shake the heavens and the earth
https://www.brighteon.com/8ae5d7de-eb0a-4611-994f-b14d02f6f6e5
Winds Of God's Judgement...brother Matt on the team
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/winds-of-god-s-judgement-brother-matt-on-the-team
What is the significance of the East Wind in the Bible?
https://carm.org/other-questions/what-is-the-significance-of-the-east-wind-in-the-bible/
It’s 70 degrees warmer than normal in eastern Antarctica. Scientists are flabbergasted.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/it-e2-80-99s-70-degrees-warmer-than-normal-in-eastern-antarctica-scientists-are-flabbergasted/ar-AAVfk4m?ocid=uxbndlbing
Heard Train Sounds In The Spirit & Knew It Was A Warning...Come To Pass - Susan on Our Team
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/heard-train-sounds-in-the-spirit-knew-it-was-a-warning-come-to-pass-susan-on-our-team
Deadly earthquake in Japan derails bullet train as thousands still left without power
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSDNlZty0UQ
This Eagle 🦅 is getting pLUcKeD. 🪶
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlsHRa-kexo
The Wizard Of Oz Goes Back To The Future Decoded
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3D7m9IPXZ60
3/13 OBAMA IS CROWNED WITH THE VENOM OF THE SERPENT: YOU CAN BE POSITIVE HE IS THE BEAST
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrK_CdGiWUc
BLOW THE TRUMPET AT THE NEW MOON . pt 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2NXRDVZVIqs
BLOW THE TRUMPET AT THE NEW MOON. / PT 2 👑👑👑👑
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxIWFqZ_200
April Fools' Day
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/April_Fools%27_Day
The Confirmations Are Everywhere! 222 Dead In Kyiv Ukraine! Share This Information! Jesus Is Coming!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AK8JSxlc718
_______________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)
PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCsvdE99V0g
I will shake the heavens and the earth
https://www.brighteon.com/8ae5d7de-eb0a-4611-994f-b14d02f6f6e5
Winds Of God's Judgement...brother Matt on the team
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/winds-of-god-s-judgement-brother-matt-on-the-team
What is the significance of the East Wind in the Bible?
https://carm.org/other-questions/what-is-the-significance-of-the-east-wind-in-the-bible/
It’s 70 degrees warmer than normal in eastern Antarctica. Scientists are flabbergasted.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/it-e2-80-99s-70-degrees-warmer-than-normal-in-eastern-antarctica-scientists-are-flabbergasted/ar-AAVfk4m?ocid=uxbndlbing
Heard Train Sounds In The Spirit & Knew It Was A Warning...Come To Pass - Susan on Our Team
https://www.teamjesus222.com/post/heard-train-sounds-in-the-spirit-knew-it-was-a-warning-come-to-pass-susan-on-our-team
Deadly earthquake in Japan derails bullet train as thousands still left without power
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSDNlZty0UQ
This Eagle 🦅 is getting pLUcKeD. 🪶
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlsHRa-kexo
The Wizard Of Oz Goes Back To The Future Decoded
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3D7m9IPXZ60
3/13 OBAMA IS CROWNED WITH THE VENOM OF THE SERPENT: YOU CAN BE POSITIVE HE IS THE BEAST
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrK_CdGiWUc
BLOW THE TRUMPET AT THE NEW MOON . pt 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2NXRDVZVIqs
BLOW THE TRUMPET AT THE NEW MOON. / PT 2 👑👑👑👑
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxIWFqZ_200
April Fools' Day
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/April_Fools%27_Day
The Confirmations Are Everywhere! 222 Dead In Kyiv Ukraine! Share This Information! Jesus Is Coming!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AK8JSxlc718
_______________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)
PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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