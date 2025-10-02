Multi-Million Increase In Port Huron’s Budget

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this Special Report, Eileen exposes the outrageous spending by City Manager James Freed and the City Council in the 2025-2026 Budget. It appears that the Budget increased by almost $15 million from last year. The taxpayers will be saddled with more debt from overruns to six-figure salaries.
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.