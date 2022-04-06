Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Morning Report BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.15.17)

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Dr Daniels reviews the Morning Report that is mailed to Doctors’ in box. This report discloses modern dangerous ineffective therapies while urging Doctors to continue using them. Tine in. Think Happens
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