Developer Mayor Tom Tate is Robbin The Hood. He's Got To Go.

Tom Tate: The Developer Mayor
Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has a history of corruption and dishonesty. His name has been linked to numerous scandals, from misuse of public funds to the collapse of the Surfers Paradise Bowls Club. Motivated by greed and power, Tate is not fit for public office, let alone mayorship of the Gold Coast.
Read more about Tate's scandalous history here:
50 blatant lies and broken promises by Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate: https://independentaustralia.net/politics/politics-display/50-blatant-lies-and-broken-promises-by-gold-coast-mayor-tom-tate,13736
Mayor Tom Tate is Robbin' the 'Hood: https://independentaustralia.net/politics/politics-display/mayor-tom-tate-is-robbin-the-hood,17923
Visit Save Our Spit for more information: http://www.saveourspit.com/
Join: @RealLandDownUnder on Telegram.
Join Roobs Aussie Flyers:
Website - https://aussieflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/roobsaussieflyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsAussieFlyers
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-aussie-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieroobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsAussieFlyers
Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://aussieflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Roobs Aussie Mailer - https://aussieflyers.com/mailer
Thanks for watching.
All Rights Reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.