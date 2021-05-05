Is This the KILL SHOT? - Dr Judy Mikovits

Dr Judy Mikovits, virologist and best-selling author, describes how the so called COVID is the "The big Kill Switch is COVID-19., and that shot they're calling COVID vaccine will kill the ones they injured", it's the "Kill Shot"."Everything about this is fraud. It's criminal fraud, Unless America, unless the world, wakes up and says "No more!", humanity is done!"from: Lillian McDermott Radio Show/ClassroomJudy Mikovits, PhD, has been called one of the most accomplished scientists of her generation. Dr. Mikovits is a New York Times bestselling author of “The Plague” and “Plague of Corruption.” She was featured in the documentary Plandemic, which highlights her discovery of the retrovirus in vaccines and its detrimental side effects. Many are making a choice to take the Covid vaccine but others are calling it a “Kill Shot.” Do we really know how effective they are? Dr. Mikovits will share her research and concerns on the covid vaccine shot.