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9/11 The BIGGEST LIE - "The JEW WORLD ORDER" - August 1st 2023
Wake Up!!!
Wake Up!!!
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226 views • August 02, 2023

This movie starts with the power-down of the Towers on the weekend before September 11th. Monday was Labor Day, so people didn't come into work until Tuesday morning, September 11th. Because there was a power-down all security locks, and cameras were disabled. During the power down eyewitnesses reported many strange people coming into the towers with toolboxes and cabling.

Next up is the lack of "Moiré" patterns in the Mike Hezarkhani shot, and from the Westley 2022 South Tower hit video, we can see just how proximate Mike Hezarkhani was to Westley. Voices are not heard in the Hezarkhani shot and Mike Hezarkhani added his own voice to the footage. Finally the 200 Frames per second slow motion video of the Mike Hezarkhani shot has been white washed clean off of Youtube, because of the obvious mistakes made which give away that the video was faked.

This presentation brings forth the outright truth about Donald Trump and his association to Israel, along with Joe Biden, and not surprisingly, Vladimir Putin. James talks about the history of the Evil Khazarians and how they stole the identity of the Israelites of yesterday into being the Jews of today. He talks about the attrocities committed by the Bolsheviks who were in fact Jews in the Soviet Union, and how the entire Communist Revolution in Russia was completely Jewish.

Doug Michael brings forth his take on the calamitous situation we are in and offers his insight into how we can seize the power back from the obvious offenders.

Finally James talks about his role in all of this and the manner by which we as human beings on this planet can circumvent the impending dangers posed by the elite who wish to enslave humanity after culling a huge swathe of the human population.

Keywords
vladimir putinamericarussiaworldjewishchinadonald trumpjoe bidenneworder911world trade centerdepopulationkillingjewcullingseptember 11thwtcnorth towersouth towertower 1tower atower 2tower b
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy