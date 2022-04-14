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Mass Protests in Pakistan as Ousted PM Accuses US of Regime Change - TheGrayzone, 041422
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Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote that he alleges was induced by US pressure. Massive protests have been held across the country to oppose Khan's removal. Scholar Junaid Ahmad analyzes Pakistan's new political crisis.
Guest: Junaid Ahmad. Professor of religion and world politics at the University of Lahore in Pakistan and Director of the Center for the Study of Islam and Decoloniality.
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The Grayzone
Pushback with Aaron Maté
Support Pushback: https://www.patreon.com/aaronmate
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote that he alleges was induced by US pressure. Massive protests have been held across the country to oppose Khan's removal. Scholar Junaid Ahmad analyzes Pakistan's new political crisis.
Guest: Junaid Ahmad. Professor of religion and world politics at the University of Lahore in Pakistan and Director of the Center for the Study of Islam and Decoloniality.
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
#TheGrayzone
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