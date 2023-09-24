Create New Account
I CANT BELIEVE PEOPLE ARE GOING FOR THIS GRIFT
LetsBoGrandon
Published Yesterday

I can't help myself. This is too contrived and Intentional to not speak on it .. weve seen it too many times. And back on popular demand, the "Demonize and raise money for support" play. 

I'm not tryna be critical of those who like Russell but ..? I don't get it. There's obviously a play here and most likely a grift and a test run to see how he goes down.. he's just not the superstar truther he's made out to be. If he was, we would have heard from him. It's been 4 years. Lol. He's fine, he's a comedian and fairly entertaining but if you're getting content there... Well, I guess it just looks so fake to me, I can't help myself

Keywords
preppingsurvivalrussell brandt

