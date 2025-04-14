BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JUDGMENT OF THE FALSE TEACHERS IN THE LAST DAYS
End the global reset
End the global reset
76 views • 2 weeks ago

I was asked to talk more about the false teachers covering the internet. and the strongest passage in the Bible is the chapter of Jeremiah 23 so I'm going to go over that and show how the father in heaven views all of these false teachers going on today. and how it also ties into the judgments of the last days being a lot of these tornadoes and hurricanes that's been happening as well. this chapter has a lot of surprises in it so I thought it'd be best to bring you with this chapter says

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
