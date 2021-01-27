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PCR Lab Visit: Whistleblowers Kevin McKernan, Bobby Malhotra Explain Why COVID Tests are "Garbage"
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571 views • January 27, 2021
Dr Naomi Wolf: Opinion.
The entire COVID-19 pandemic policy has been predicated on "COVID Charts" that purport to show waves of "cases", including "spikes" and "hotspots." The entire Western world has been following these charts that allegedly track test results for COVID; policies based on these tests have locked whole nations indoors, isolated elders, kept kids and teenagers out of school, crushed entire sectors and resulted in a massive wealth transfer as distressed assets are bought up by big investors and developers for pennies on the dollar, and as Big Tech and Big Pharma rack up unprecedented profits
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The entire COVID-19 pandemic policy has been predicated on "COVID Charts" that purport to show waves of "cases", including "spikes" and "hotspots." The entire Western world has been following these charts that allegedly track test results for COVID; policies based on these tests have locked whole nations indoors, isolated elders, kept kids and teenagers out of school, crushed entire sectors and resulted in a massive wealth transfer as distressed assets are bought up by big investors and developers for pennies on the dollar, and as Big Tech and Big Pharma rack up unprecedented profits
Join our channel on Telegram - https://t.me/Pointoview
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