Can We All Get Along! – Scott Hensler

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Show 165: Famous words from Rodney King in 1992, “Can We All Get Along!” while L.A. was burning to the ground. Funny, the words of Jesus 2000 years ago were almost the same. Today, the words of Christ Jesus never rang truer.
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