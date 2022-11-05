© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P7IWNGl8o_8 5/11/2022 Miles Guo: Himalaya Coin will definitely become the most important currency in Russia after its dissolution. I can feel at every moment that foreigners hate the Chinese far more than they hate the Russians, and the Communist China's economy will suffer severe seizures and sanctions!