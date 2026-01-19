Replacing America

The Invasion Of America, Who Is Behind It & How Long Until Total Collapse

* 30 years ago, William F. Buckley banished Peter Brimelow from Con Inc. for saying that immigration was destroying the country.

* It turns out Brimelow was right.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 19 January 2026

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-peter-brimelow

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/2013333159249686706