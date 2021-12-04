1976 Swine Flu Video and Government Lies and Deceit Straight Shooting News 5/6/21

For 1976 Swine Flu Video and Government Lies and Deceit start at 7:35 into video and listen to at least 23:14, it is the FULL show on the harm government caused during the 1976 Swine Flu so-called epidemic, and the Lies from a time where “Investigative Reporting” actually did some investigating. It is well worth your time to listen closely, it’s your future. Do any of you remember Mary Tyler Moore? Listen to what she had to say about being falsely used as an example by the government. The Same Playbook is being used today.A quote from the ruling of the US SJC in the case of Marbury v. Madison (1803)“A Law repugnant to the Constitution is void.” Written by Chief Justice Marshall of the Supreme Court for the first time declared unconstitutional a law passed by Congress and signed by the President.That statement alone opens the door for challenges to almost everything We The People see taking place today. The framers of our nation foresaw a changing world even they knew that they could have never imagine, our framers also knew that there are basic rights based on natural law that no man/woman or branch of government can deny us.Americans and innocent people worldwide are falling prey to the experimental biologic falsely labeled a vaccine. By now most people should be aware of the differences between the new Human DNA changing Experimental Biologics and many of the vaccines which were tested and retested for years before allowed to be used on the general public.This is not the first time government overreach or an “Operation Warp Speed” was attempted.FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine could lead to vaccine mandatesThe Pfizer vaccine, along with Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, were currently operating under Emergency Use Authorization due to the pandemic…There appears to be a connection between Coronaviruses and the AIDS-like viruses.In 1976, there was a breakout of what was known as the Swine Flu H1N1 in late winter, and President Gerald Ford announced a plan to vaccinate everyone in the country.What took place sounds like President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” of the President Ford Administration, who also surrounded himself with the heads of all the U.S Health Agencies, and experts? After all 1976 was an election year, and as President Ford had to take drastic measures to save the people.Food and energy Supply Chain issues Ice Age FarmerSharri Sky News Australia May 2021Chinese document discussing weaponising coronaviruses provides 'chilling' informationLegal Jargon: “FAIR USE”Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended. TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized generated from other sources.