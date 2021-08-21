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19.超緊急話とその解決方法 世界の動きの最新 8月21
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72 views • August 21, 2021
８月２８日最新：このままではあいつらにやられる‼️これをみて今後の対策を‼️拡散を‼️
shinokenさんの重要な動画 今起きてることと今後起きる◯◯‼️https://rumble.com/vlqrhs-36520624.html?mref=hnqyz&;mrefc=2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YmUD4xD2c1Ek/
アルシオン・プレヤデスの素晴らしい動画😊https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQbiChWLEgm6/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kiVxuzflCjov/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0crEoMqAwgWa/
１、最新情報：＊miwのmiwがmiuになっていますが訂正してもらっています
あの８人侍＝大御所が勢揃い❗️
こんなEVENTもう一生無い❗️
#trump #linwood もビックラこく内容w
もう #陰謀論 とか少数派とかダサいwとか言わせないw(つい力入って強気で書いたけど言うのは勝手w)
10月16日5時〜港区にて
日本発びっくりマーク️🇯🇵モデルを世界へ😇
オールスター感謝祭❗️
申し込み：https://peatix.com/event/2725356
https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88/status/1428993596129091587?s=20
２、マッスル船長ゲストセミナー申込み：
https://peatix.com/event/2641412/view
9月4日4PM〜 #三岬 #マッスル船長 が注射の超ぶっちゃけ本音言いぱなしをZOOMにて開催
質疑応答ではとんでも質問も可!知らんけどw
どこにもupしないのでこのZOOM内だけでぶった切りまくるw
世界なんちゃら 機構,CD◯&日本政◯の嘘をぶった切る為に一緒に参戦を
https://twitter.com/MisakiHironob/status/1427250798392578057?s=20
https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88/status/1426724513341792257?s=20
今回の動画関連：
世界中で提訴が❗❗
https://m.youtube.com/watch?t=43&;v=S60He_3yS5o&feature=youtu.be
マーティン博士 Dr. David Martin
https://rumble.com/vkzbyy-please-share-dr.-martin-how-did-we-get-here-japanese-translation.html?mref=hnqyz&;mrefc=2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyfABm1yjkY
https://note.com/moodymann/n/n321ba6455150
「デマは絶対ダメマン」さん：
hello, i am reiner fulmich and i have been admitted to the bar in germany and in california for 26 years.
こんにちは、私はライナー・フュルミッヒです。私はドイツとカリフォルニアで26年間弁護士資格を取得しています。
i have been practicing law primarily as a trial lawyer against fraudulent corporations such as deutsche bank formerly one of the world's largest and most respected banks today, one of the most toxic criminal organizations in the world.
私は主に詐欺的な企業を相手に裁判を行う弁護士として活動してきました。例えば、かつては世界最大級の銀行であり最も尊敬されている銀行であったが、現在では世界で最も有害な犯罪組織の1つであるドイツ銀行相手にです
"Friends of the Original Constitution"
is suing the FEDERAL GOVERNMENT and 140 monopolist, as a fraudulent FOREIGN CORPORATION masquerading as our government and introduces the Declaration of Restoration that calls for a Constitutional Convention & Court to prosecute the Defendants in We the People's $500 Trillion Lawsuit: to get back our money, our health, our Liberty and the original Constitution that they have stolen from us; to re-found our government and base it on the Constitution
キレイナビ 恋愛成功 https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=16589
内面も外面も綺麗に https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=17065
内面も外面も綺麗に２ https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=17313
輝くオーラ https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=18641
美しい色気 輝くオーラ BLOG http://blog.livedoor.jp/affairwindows/
twitter メイン https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88
twitterサブ https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88RT
ブログサークル https://blogcircle.jp/user/MIWMIW
国際ネットメディア学会 https://www.kokusainetmedia.com
美気防衛team2600万 https://peatix.com/event/1991988
船瀬さんの https://seminar20210501.peatix.com
youtubeで削除された動画 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/miwchjp
連絡先は連絡先:[email protected]
shinokenさんの重要な動画 今起きてることと今後起きる◯◯‼️https://rumble.com/vlqrhs-36520624.html?mref=hnqyz&;mrefc=2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YmUD4xD2c1Ek/
アルシオン・プレヤデスの素晴らしい動画😊https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQbiChWLEgm6/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kiVxuzflCjov/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0crEoMqAwgWa/
１、最新情報：＊miwのmiwがmiuになっていますが訂正してもらっています
あの８人侍＝大御所が勢揃い❗️
こんなEVENTもう一生無い❗️
#trump #linwood もビックラこく内容w
もう #陰謀論 とか少数派とかダサいwとか言わせないw(つい力入って強気で書いたけど言うのは勝手w)
10月16日5時〜港区にて
日本発びっくりマーク️🇯🇵モデルを世界へ😇
オールスター感謝祭❗️
申し込み：https://peatix.com/event/2725356
https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88/status/1428993596129091587?s=20
２、マッスル船長ゲストセミナー申込み：
https://peatix.com/event/2641412/view
9月4日4PM〜 #三岬 #マッスル船長 が注射の超ぶっちゃけ本音言いぱなしをZOOMにて開催
質疑応答ではとんでも質問も可!知らんけどw
どこにもupしないのでこのZOOM内だけでぶった切りまくるw
世界なんちゃら 機構,CD◯&日本政◯の嘘をぶった切る為に一緒に参戦を
https://twitter.com/MisakiHironob/status/1427250798392578057?s=20
https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88/status/1426724513341792257?s=20
今回の動画関連：
世界中で提訴が❗❗
https://m.youtube.com/watch?t=43&;v=S60He_3yS5o&feature=youtu.be
マーティン博士 Dr. David Martin
https://rumble.com/vkzbyy-please-share-dr.-martin-how-did-we-get-here-japanese-translation.html?mref=hnqyz&;mrefc=2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyfABm1yjkY
https://note.com/moodymann/n/n321ba6455150
「デマは絶対ダメマン」さん：
hello, i am reiner fulmich and i have been admitted to the bar in germany and in california for 26 years.
こんにちは、私はライナー・フュルミッヒです。私はドイツとカリフォルニアで26年間弁護士資格を取得しています。
i have been practicing law primarily as a trial lawyer against fraudulent corporations such as deutsche bank formerly one of the world's largest and most respected banks today, one of the most toxic criminal organizations in the world.
私は主に詐欺的な企業を相手に裁判を行う弁護士として活動してきました。例えば、かつては世界最大級の銀行であり最も尊敬されている銀行であったが、現在では世界で最も有害な犯罪組織の1つであるドイツ銀行相手にです
"Friends of the Original Constitution"
is suing the FEDERAL GOVERNMENT and 140 monopolist, as a fraudulent FOREIGN CORPORATION masquerading as our government and introduces the Declaration of Restoration that calls for a Constitutional Convention & Court to prosecute the Defendants in We the People's $500 Trillion Lawsuit: to get back our money, our health, our Liberty and the original Constitution that they have stolen from us; to re-found our government and base it on the Constitution
キレイナビ 恋愛成功 https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=16589
内面も外面も綺麗に https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=17065
内面も外面も綺麗に２ https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=17313
輝くオーラ https://kirei-navi.jp/wp/?p=18641
美しい色気 輝くオーラ BLOG http://blog.livedoor.jp/affairwindows/
twitter メイン https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88
twitterサブ https://twitter.com/MIWMIWMIW88RT
ブログサークル https://blogcircle.jp/user/MIWMIW
国際ネットメディア学会 https://www.kokusainetmedia.com
美気防衛team2600万 https://peatix.com/event/1991988
船瀬さんの https://seminar20210501.peatix.com
youtubeで削除された動画 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/miwchjp
連絡先は連絡先:[email protected]
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