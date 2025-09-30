BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RFKjr. Completely Pro Nano tech Poisonous Vaccines
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
85 views • 1 day ago

:::: All vaccines are poison shots, zero benefits but you get a lot of suffering and death. 

RFKjr. Pro-Vax for KiIIary. Now also shedded with A.l. Sm@rt-Dust NAN0 bots from his fake shot pushing ClA wife 🔺️ BioDigitaI Convergence 🔺️ Fourth lndustrial Revolution 🔺️ Synthetic Biology 🔺️ Human Augmentation 🔺️ Transhumanism 🔺️ Human 2.0 🔺️ Society 5.0 🔺️ Smart-Cities 🔺️ Metaverse 🔺️ Digital Twin 🔺️ Sentient WorId Simulation 🔺️ Hive-Mind 🔺️ 5G, 6G, 7G 🔺️ A.l. 🔺️ loBNT lnternet of Bio NAN0 Things 🔺️ loB lnternet of Bodies 🔺️ loW lnternet of Waters 🔺️ IoT Internet of Trees 🔺️ IoS Internet of Space 🔺️ loE lnternet of Everything

You can Support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform) by taking care of yourself,friends or family using one of the best products on the market for your Health at the Brighteon Store on my Channel.

vaccinesjfkjrtranshumanismjfk exposed
