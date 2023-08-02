Create New Account
The HighWire with Del Bigtree (07/27/23)
Published Yesterday

The HighWire with Del Bigtree (07/27/23)


COLLATERAL DAMAGE-

Ice Cube and Tucker Carlson Go Viral Over Vaccine Choice; Jefferey Jaxen Reports Reveals it’s not All Roses For The Weight Loss Wonder Drug, Ozempic; Massachusetts Moves against Medical Freedom; Biden Wants to Make the Pandemic Preparedness Office Permanent; Former BlackRock Portfolio Manager, Edward Dowd, joins Del with some of his most shocking data yet, which suggests the collateral damage from the Pandemic Health Response.


Guest: Edward Dowd


SOURCE:

The HighWire Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/okiFK5CwQrZS/

