KNEEPADS FAILS THE ALPHABET 🚮 [FLUBS PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE DURING SENATE OPENING DAY]

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to botch the pledge of allegiance as the Senate was sworn in for the 119th Congress.
"I pledge allegiance to the United States of America," the vice president said as she led the Senate in the pledge, omitting the phrase "to the flag."
Read more at https://nypost.com/video/kamala-harris-flubs-pledge-of-allegiance-during-senate-opening-day/
#kamalaharris #congress #pledgeofallegiance
