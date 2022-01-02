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Republican House Member Reveals the Real Reason You Can’t Find a Test Kit
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40 views • January 02, 2022
Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit reports, this story is ignored by the liberal media. New Yorkers are waiting in endless lines for hours in the cold to get their test kits so they can go back to work, school or visit family because Joe Biden took the CV relief money and sent it to house unjabbed, untested illegals at the border.
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