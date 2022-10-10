The Undamaged Portion of Crimea Bridge Reopens After Explosion

https://gnews.org/post/p1u8wcd26
10/09/2022 WION: The Kerch bridge that links the Russian mainland to Crimean peninsula has been partially reopened after a blast hit the bridge. Ukraine has expressed joy but has not taken responsibility for the blast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.