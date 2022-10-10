The Undamaged Portion of Crimea Bridge Reopens After Explosion

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https://gnews.org/post/p1u8wcd26
10/09/2022 WION: The Kerch bridge that links the Russian mainland to Crimean peninsula has been partially reopened after a blast hit the bridge. Ukraine has expressed joy but has not taken responsibility for the blast