LAWFARE UNDER FIRE: Treniss Evans & American Rights Alliance Lead the Charge Against a Weaponized Justice System | Ep 29

Treniss Evans, Chief Operating Officer of American Rights Alliance, joins us to share his powerful story of championing justice and battling against the misuse of the legal system as a political weapon.
(00:00) - Fighting Back Against Lawfare
(03:15) - Uncovering the Truth of January 6th
(11:56) - Insurrection vs. Fed-surrection
(21:26) - Lawfare
(29:17) - The Broken Judicial System
(35:18) - Insane Corruption
(47:28) - Election Integrity
(55:48) - False Flag Operations
(01:03:57) - Unjust Incarceration of Tina Peters
(01:10:12) - State vs Federal Election Laws
(01:21:51) - Protecting Parental Rights and Religious Freedom
(01:29:54) - Unethical Prosecutor's Misconduct Exposed
(01:38:03) - Fighting for Justice and Parental Rights
(01:43:21) - American Rights Alliance Contact Information
January 6th, lawfare, DOJ, Condemned USA, Department of Justice, false flag