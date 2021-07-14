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♫ "Nothing is the way it was" - a song by Change2Come
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20 views • July 14, 2021
Nothing is the way it was! The Corona crisis has completely changed our lives. However, we do not want a "new normality", but freedom, peace and no media with the same control! This song should give you courage - freedom can not be restricted.
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