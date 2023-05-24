Tim Pool Daniel Penny ARREST shows ‘self-defense IS ERODING’

Glenn Beck
May 23, 2023
It seems that self-defense may be a principle of the past, at least in some of America’s far-left cities. In fact, the recent arrest of Marine Corps veteran Daniel Penny, who put Jordan Neely in a chokehold after Neely began harassing other subway riders, shows the right to defend yourself may soon cease to be a right at all. So, what can be done? Tim Pool, host of Timcast IRL, joins Glenn to discuss how we can out-master the far-left’s on-the-ground protests: ‘I want to send a message that these protests don’t work, which means we have to counter them with something that’s more powerful,’ Pool says. Listen to the clip to find out how…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TnF86q6Z6A
