Internal Opposition to Military Conflict, an interview with John Kiriakou

History shows military leaders often resist war more than politicians do. Air power alone can’t win mountainous ground wars. If escalation requires boots on the ground, the risks multiply fast. Is this strategic necessity—or a political trap? Once troops deploy, consequences become irreversible.
#WarDebate #Pentagon #GroundWar #Geopolitics #ForeignAffairs #StrategicRisk
