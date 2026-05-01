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VAX POISON TOTALLY DESTROYS TV STAR
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1. **Erin Moriarty’s Instagram post about her Graves’ disease diagnosis**

   > Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body. Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely. One thing I can say: if I hadn’t chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would’ve caught this sooner. A month ago, I was diagnosed with Graves’ disease. Within 24 hours of beginning treatment, I felt the light coming back on. It’s been increasing in strength ever since. If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked. Don’t “suck it up” and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. Shit’s hard enough as is.

   `https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DK0NjNwx9QU/?img_index=1`


2. **People com article reporting on her Graves’ revelation**

   > Erin Moriarty Says She Was 'Really Struggling' with Graves' Disease While Filming The Boys and Won't Watch the Final Season

   `https://peopleDOTcom/erin-moriarty-really-struggling-with-graves-disease-filming-the-boys-11956754`


3. **Instagram post about NAD recovery, dated February 22, 2025**

   > Spending long weekends shooting up NAD (did we really think sleep was going to be potent enough for the recovery game for the final season though?) We’re not in Iowa anymore. And we sure as fuck aren’t in our 20’s anymore. #douevenbiohackbro

   `https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DGZ6fYfMCyP/?img_index=5`

   (explicit date: **February 22, 2025**)


4. **Getty Images photo – New York Comic Con 2021, Day 2**

   > New York Comic Con 2021 - Day 2

   NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Erin Moriarty speaks onstage at The Boys panel during Day 2 of New York Comic Con 2021 at Jacob Javits Center on October 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop )

   `https://www.gettyimagesDOTcom/detail/news-photo/erin-moriarty-speaks-onstage-at-the-boys-panel-during-day-2-news-photo/1345573813`

   (explicit date: **October 8, 2021**)


5. **Amazon’s Vaccine Mandate for Entertainment Productions (2021–2023)**

   > Amazon's Vaccine Mandate for Entertainment Productions (2021–2023)

   Summary

   Amazon Studios, a major player in entertainment production, implemented vaccine mandates for its productions, including The Boys (featuring Erin Moriarty), in line with industry-wide COVID-19 safety protocols from 2021 to 2023. These mandates were particularly strict for "Zone A" personnel (main cast and crew in close contact, like Moriarty) and were shaped by agreements between Hollywood studios, unions, and guilds. Below is a detailed analysis of Amazon’s vaccine policies for entertainment productions during this period, with a focus on how they likely applied to The Boys Season 4 (filmed August 2022–April 2023).

Keywords
vaccinesgraves diseasethe boyserin moriarty
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