URGENT & IMPORTANT - I can not verify this 07112022

Stan Johnson of the Prophecy Club





Jul 11, 2022 Pastor Stan can not prove the things he brings to you today, but he believes them to be true. Today's topics include how the supreme court overturned the Election and that DJT will return. Many things will happen when we connect to the new Quantum Internet, so make sure to share today's video with all your friends!





00:00 Supreme Court Overturned the Election

11:04 Retaking of America from the Deep State

14:43 DJT Will Be Back

16:29 Fractional Government

17:25 Arrests DJT Inaugurated

24:12 Arrests Leads to Suitcase Nukes

30:55 Joseph’s Kitchen





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNwXoBRu6kM



