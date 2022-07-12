URGENT & IMPORTANT - I can not verify this 07112022

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Stan Johnson of the Prophecy Club
Jul 11, 2022 Pastor Stan can not prove the things he brings to you today, but he believes them to be true. Today's topics include how the supreme court overturned the Election and that DJT will return. Many things will happen when we connect to the new Quantum Internet, so make sure to share today's video with all your friends!
00:00 Supreme Court Overturned the Election
11:04 Retaking of America from the Deep State
14:43 DJT Will Be Back
16:29 Fractional Government
17:25 Arrests DJT Inaugurated
24:12 Arrests Leads to Suitcase Nukes
30:55 Joseph’s Kitchen
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNwXoBRu6kM