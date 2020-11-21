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'WOW! Look What DESPERATE Measures Dems are Taking to Win Georgia Runoff in January
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519 views • November 21, 2020
This is such BS and everyone knows how far the democtas will go jut to win. We need stricter laws and most of all we need to do NOW, there is no tomorrow. If we let them win now because of there cheating, there will never be another honest election or Vote. They will add 2 more democratic states to USA, and pack the supreme court, and never again will there be any republic of AMERICA
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