© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
great video of a doctor throwing truth bombs at a town hall meeting about vaccine
Follow
3
Share
Report
366 views • August 10, 2021
great video of a doctor throwing truth bombs at a town hall meeting about vaccines. Dr. Dan Stock explains how the vaccine works and the CDC is telling lies because the vaccines don't do anything for anyone. doesn't cut the effects, doesn't, help with fighting the virus, and the only reason why the cv19 is exploding right now is because the vaccines makes peoples immune is falling apart.
*** A MUST WATCH VIDEO ***
*** A MUST WATCH VIDEO ***
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.