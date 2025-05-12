Netanyahu hails release of American-Israeli captive - 'Thanks to political pressure by TRUMP'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Netanyahu hails release of American-Israeli captive Edan Alexander
'Thanks to political pressure by TRUMP'
Adding:
There was a video with the following: Former IDF Commander Yisrael Ziv BLASTS 'DISGRACEFUL' Israeli government 'which is not doing the bare minimum' and 'RESPONSIBLE for [captives'] abduction'
Says TRUMP's 'success in bringing back Edan is a painful insult to Netanyahu's failure'
Adding:
Trump to meet Syria’s al-Sharaa — still listed as ‘TERRORIST’ by the US — says The Times ?
Meeting to happen in Saudi Arabia