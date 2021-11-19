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FDA wants to Hide Pfizer covid Vaxx Data for 55 Years! - if that doesn't wake sheeple up nothing will
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120 views • November 19, 2021
FDA wants to Hide Pfizer covid Vaxx Data for 55 Years! - if that doesn't wake sheeple up nothing will
As a group of medics have asked for the info on the approval of the Pfizer Covid vaccine under the freedom of information act, the FDA proposed releasing the documents… at 500 pages per month. Considering the total amount of paperwork, that would take about 55 years in total. Meanwhile, America's drugs watchdog needed just over 100 days before giving the jab the go-ahead in the first place.
WE know what's in BIO WEAPON shots and why pfizer wants to hide that information (they are not going to release it that will blow the lid off covidHOAX agenda) but overwhelming majority of worldwide populations is ignorant and brainwashed and took already and will take more what evil murdering pharma gives them.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4u62p5KCFtE/
As a group of medics have asked for the info on the approval of the Pfizer Covid vaccine under the freedom of information act, the FDA proposed releasing the documents… at 500 pages per month. Considering the total amount of paperwork, that would take about 55 years in total. Meanwhile, America's drugs watchdog needed just over 100 days before giving the jab the go-ahead in the first place.
WE know what's in BIO WEAPON shots and why pfizer wants to hide that information (they are not going to release it that will blow the lid off covidHOAX agenda) but overwhelming majority of worldwide populations is ignorant and brainwashed and took already and will take more what evil murdering pharma gives them.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4u62p5KCFtE/
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